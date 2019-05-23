Traffic
May 23, 2019 12:30 pm

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Waterloo crash: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say a 38-year-old Kitchener woman suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle in a crash on Wednesday.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Erb Street and University Avenue. Police said an SUV was attempting to turn left when it collided with the motorcycle.

READ MORE: Police launch ground search for missing man in Cambridge

The driver of the motorcycle was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8791.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Erb and University Waterloo
Erb and University Waterloo crash
Erb and University Waterloo police
Motorcycle Crash
Waterloo motorcycle crash
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police crash

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.