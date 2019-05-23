Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Waterloo crash: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 38-year-old Kitchener woman suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle in a crash on Wednesday.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Erb Street and University Avenue. Police said an SUV was attempting to turn left when it collided with the motorcycle.

READ MORE: Police launch ground search for missing man in Cambridge

The driver of the motorcycle was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8791.