Police launch ground search for missing man in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police say officers are conducting a ground search in Cambridge in an effort to find a man who has been missing for over five years.
Scott Woodley was last seen on Simcoe Street in April 2014.
Thursday’s search will be in the area of Industrial Road to the Speed River and between Highway 401 and Eagle Street.
Police are still requesting any information into Woodley’s disappearance.
Tips can be left with police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8674 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
