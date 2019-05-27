Toronto man killed in single-vehicle crash south of Fergus

A 25-year-old Toronto man has died following a single-vehicle crash just south of Fergus over the weekend.

Wellington County OPP, along with Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services, responded to the reports of the single-vehicle collision on Second Line between Wellington Road 7 and Sideroad 6 at about 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police believe the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a group of trees, causing the lone male occupant of the vehicle to be ejected.

That driver has since been identified as 25-year-old Brandon James Ringuette of Toronto.

Officials say that he was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing by the OPP’s technical collision investigators.

They’re asking anyone with further information regarding the crash, or any witnesses to come forward.