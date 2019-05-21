Canada
May 21, 2019 2:01 pm

Guelph man in wheelchair who was struck by a car has died in hospital: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Paul Bell was crossing the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads on May 14 when police said he was struck by a car.

Gofundme.com
A A

Guelph police say a 57-year-old man who was struck by a car while in his wheelchair on May 14 has died in hospital.

Paul Bell was crossing the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads when police said he was struck by a car.

READ MORE: Man, 56, suffers broken bones after car strikes wheelchair: Guelph police

Bell was taken to hospital with several broken bones and family said he was put on life support and sedated to help with the pain.

Police announced on Tuesday that Bell had “died from complications related to the injuries he received in the collision.”

More to come … 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edinburgh and Willow Guelph police
Guelph
Guelph Police
Paul Bell
Paul Bell Guelph
Paul Bell Guelph police
Wheelchair crash Guelph

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.