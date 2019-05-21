Guelph man in wheelchair who was struck by a car has died in hospital: police

Guelph police say a 57-year-old man who was struck by a car while in his wheelchair on May 14 has died in hospital.

Paul Bell was crossing the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads when police said he was struck by a car.

Bell was taken to hospital with several broken bones and family said he was put on life support and sedated to help with the pain.

Police announced on Tuesday that Bell had “died from complications related to the injuries he received in the collision.”

