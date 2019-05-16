GoFundMe campaign launched for Guelph man in wheelchair struck by car

A new GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help a man injured when his wheelchair was struck by a car in Guelph on Tuesday.

The campaign to help 56-year-old Paul Bell has raised $1,100 of its $10,000 goal in the first day after being launched.

It was started by Bell’s niece, who wrote on the Gofundme page: “due to the fact that Paul was a pedestrian, he doesn’t have any insurance. Insurance that would normally help replace his medical devices or assist with additional costs associated to recovery.”

On Tuesday morning, Bell was crossing the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads when police said he was struck by a car being driven by a 50-year-old Guelph woman.

The car then partially went up a cement retaining wall.

The driver was not injured in the incident while Bell was taken to hospital where his niece says he broke his hip, femur, tibia and fibula. Rods were placed from thigh to knee and knee to ankle.

“He will be in ICU for a couple of days on life support and they are keeping him sedated to help with the pain,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Doctors say the surgery went well but he will have a long recovery ahead of him.”

She also says that he will need a new wheelchair as well as a new pair of custom made shoes.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and have not commented on any charges.