Man in motorized wheelchair struck by car in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating a collision involving a motorized wheelchair that occurred in Guelph on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads at around 11:30 a.m.

Witnesses said a man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Edinburgh Road when he was struck by a car going northbound.

The man in the wheelchair was conscious when paramedics took him to hospital, according to witnesses. The driver of the vehicle was also reportedly taken to hospital as well.

Roads in the area were expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police did not comment on any charges.

Northbound Edinburgh Road is closed at London Road. Southbound Edinburgh Road is closed at Willow Road Eastbound Willow Road traffic can only turn right at Edinburgh Road — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) May 14, 2019

