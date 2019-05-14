Guelph police lay fraud charges against North York man

Guelph police say a 33-year-old North York man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to use fraudulent identification in a transaction at a bank.

Officers were called to a branch on Stone Road West on Monday at around 2:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect ran when they arrived, but he was found a short distance away and arrested.

The suspect was allegedly found with IDs that were not his and was in possession of a car that had been reported stolen in Peel Region, according to police.

Police have laid 10 charges, including identity fraud and possession of stolen property.

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

