Truck fire in New Dundee leads Waterloo police to several suspected stolen vehicles

Waterloo Regional Police say that an early-morning fire in New Dundee led them to discover a cache of other stolen vehicles.

Police say they were called to a property near Oxford Waterloo Road and Queen Street where they discovered a partially burnt white Chevrolet Silverado with a black motorcycle in the bed.

Police say they also found another black Chevrolet Silverado and trailer on the premises.

All of the vehicles which were found at the scene were believed to be stolen, and only the white pickup truck had caught fire, police say.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.