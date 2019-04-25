Thief steals watch, chain right off man’s wrist, neck: Guelph police

Guelph police say they’re investigating a reported distraction theft that cost a man his watch and chain.

It happened on Wednesday in the parking lot of a plaza on Eramosa Road where the 60-year-old said he was approached by another man and a young child.

The victim reported that the man offered to sell a watch and gold chain, and the man even placed them on the victim’s wrist and neck.

The victim later realized his own watch and chain were missing.

Police said they do not have a description of the suspect, but he was seen leaving in a black SUV.

While it is not common in Guelph, this type of distraction theft is well-known. Culprits typically target elderly victims and replace their jewelry with cheaper items.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.