Crime

2 tow trucks intentionally set on fire in York Region, police say

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 11:39 am
Updated February 4, 2020 12:05 pm
Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’
WATCH ABOVE (DECEMBER 2019): Police in Toronto and York Region are investigating after five tow trucks were set on fire in both jurisdictions. As Morganne Campbell reports, insiders say there’s a turf war among operators in the GTA.

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after two suspicious tow truck fires in York Region.

According to statements from police, the two fires occurred within 24 hours of each other on Monday and Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to a parking lot in the 19th Avenue and Highway 404 area for reports of a vehicle on fire on Monday shortly after 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating string of tow-truck fires in Toronto, York Region

Officers found a tow truck on fire, which investigators said they believe was intentionally set.

Police said they were also called for to a vehicle fire near Hartwell Way and William Graham Drive in Aurora shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating 3 separate overnight tow-truck fires

Story continues below advertisement

They said when officers arrived on scene they found a tow truck that was set on fire.

Investigators said they believe this fire was also intentionally set.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said in a statement that “there have been numerous incidents of suspected arson and violence involving tow trucks in York Region and across the GTA. While each of the incidents are being investigated independently, investigators are keeping an open mind to any links that may exist.”

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in relation to these two incidents to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

