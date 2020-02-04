2 tow trucks intentionally set on fire in York Region, police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after two suspicious tow truck fires in York Region.

According to statements from police, the two fires occurred within 24 hours of each other on Monday and Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to a parking lot in the 19th Avenue and Highway 404 area for reports of a vehicle on fire on Monday shortly after 7 a.m.

Officers found a tow truck on fire, which investigators said they believe was intentionally set.

Police said they were also called for to a vehicle fire near Hartwell Way and William Graham Drive in Aurora shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said when officers arrived on scene they found a tow truck that was set on fire.

Investigators said they believe this fire was also intentionally set.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said in a statement that “there have been numerous incidents of suspected arson and violence involving tow trucks in York Region and across the GTA. While each of the incidents are being investigated independently, investigators are keeping an open mind to any links that may exist.”

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in relation to these two incidents to come forward.

TOW TRUCK FIRE IN AURORA – Happened this morning around 5am in the area of Hartwell Way/William Graham Dr. If you have any residential video or dashcam from the area around that time please call 866-876-5423 x7142. Click for more info –> https://t.co/bwMvnilwk8 — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 4, 2020

TOW TRUCK FIRE – Were you driving on N/B Hwy 404 on Monday morning, between 6:50am-7:10am, in the area of Elgin Mills Rd E and Stouffville Rd? If so, and if you happened to have a dashcam recording, please call 866-876-5423 x7541. Click for more info –> https://t.co/M8DqWoCdOG — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 4, 2020