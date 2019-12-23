Police investigating string of tow-truck fires in Toronto, York Region

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a string of tow-truck fires that occurred in Toronto and York Region early Monday.

Toronto Fire Services said three tow trucks caught fire in North York within 30 minutes of each other around 4 a.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News the most serious blaze occurred on Drewry Avenue, near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue, where flames reportedly spread to a garage and a house.

One of the other tow trucks caught fire on a street, while the third occurred in the driveway of a home.

In the third incident, the homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before the vehicle was significantly damaged, Toronto fire said.

York Regional Police said around the same time as these fires, two tow-truck fires were reported in Richmond Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the incidents were reported simultaneously, though they were located in two different places.

Both incidents occurred in the driveways of homes, one on Collins Court and the other on Wood Lane.

It’s believed an accelerant was placed underneath the two tow trucks, York police said, adding that both trucks set on fire in Richmond Hill were owned by the same company but operating under different names.

No injuries have been reported.

There’s no word on suspect information, but police said it’s believed all of the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

3:08 Man charged with arson in deadly north Etobicoke house fire Man charged with arson in deadly north Etobicoke house fire