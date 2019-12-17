Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigating 3 separate overnight tow-truck fires

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 10:24 am
Police say they were called out to three fires involving tow trucks on Tuesday morning.
Police say they were called out to three fires involving tow trucks on Tuesday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating three separate overnight tow-truck fires in the city that officers consider suspicious.

Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News the first of the fires happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Cochrane Road in the east end.

Officers were then called out to assist Hamilton firefighters at 3:08 a.m. as another tow truck burned in a parking lot at Garth Street, just southwest of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating ‘suspicious’ warehouse fire that left 1 injured

A third fire was reported at 3:29 a.m. at Ferguson Avenue and Hunter Street East, police say.

Police are considering all of the fires suspicious, but investigators could not confirm whether they were related.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Man accused of setting fatal fire in Toronto has violent history
Man accused of setting fatal fire in Toronto has violent history
