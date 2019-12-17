Hamilton police investigating 3 separate overnight tow-truck fires

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating three separate overnight tow-truck fires in the city that officers consider suspicious.

Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News the first of the fires happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Cochrane Road in the east end.

Officers were then called out to assist Hamilton firefighters at 3:08 a.m. as another tow truck burned in a parking lot at Garth Street, just southwest of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

A third fire was reported at 3:29 a.m. at Ferguson Avenue and Hunter Street East, police say.

Police are considering all of the fires suspicious, but investigators could not confirm whether they were related.

The police investigation is ongoing.

