Hamilton police investigating ‘suspicious’ warehouse fire that left 1 injured

Send this page to someone via email

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Hamilton police arson unit are investigating a suspicious fire at an empty warehouse in east Hamilton that left one person injured.

Const. Jerome Stewart said emergency services were called to the building on Barton Street East just after 11 p.m. Monday.

“We did locate a person with injuries — burns,” said Stewart. “They were in the area, they were not at the scene.”

The person was taken to hospital in stable condition. More information about their identity has not been released.

Stewart said there is no threat to the public and police have not made any arrests, nor are any suspects currently being sought.

“It’s suspicious, can’t say that there’s a criminal element. So as far as classifying a suspect, we don’t know what we’re looking at right now. We’re still in the infancy stages of the investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Greg Blundson of the arson unit at 905-540-5085.