Man sent to hospital with serious injuries after house fire in Hamilton’s east end

A man in his 50s was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire in Hamilton’s east end on Thursday night.

The Hamilton Fire Department says crews were sent to a blaze just after 7:30 p.m. at a small home on Cannon Street East between Ottawa Street and Kenilworth Avenue.

“Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy black smoke coming from this one-storey home and heavy fire conditions on the first floor and up into the roof area,” Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek told Global News.

Verbeek said the lone occupant of the home was found outside and treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and burns.

The man was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with “life-threatening” injuries, according to Hamilton paramedics.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and an investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be at the scene on Friday, according to local fire officials.

The estimated damage to the house is around $250,000.

Firefighters have a knockdown on the fire. Extensive overhaul operations in progress. Initial searches of the home have found no occupants inside. The address has been corrected to 1371 Cannon Street East. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) November 15, 2019