Drivers asked to ‘move over’ after two Toronto tow trucks hit by passing vehicles

Following two collisions involving drivers who failed to give space to tow truck drivers, the CAA is asking people to remember to give service vehicles space when they’re at roadside stops.

The CAA said in the past week, two of their tow trucks were hit by other vehicles on the westbound lanes of Highway 401. In one case, the CAA says one of their drivers had to leap out of the way to avoid a vehicle that collided with his truck.

Ontario’s slow down, move over law requires drivers to give space to fire, ambulance, and police services at the side of the road. It was amended in 2015 to include tow truck operators who have their amber lights on at the side of highways.

Drivers can be fined a minimum of $490 for a first offence and repeat offenders within five years can face suspended licences or jail time.

Under the law, drivers who spot service vehicles by the side of the road are required to reduce their speed and proceed with caution. When safe and multiple lanes are available, drivers should change lanes to give extra space.

While both the tow truck operators and the CAA members they were attending escaped serious injury, the association said the drivers who collided with their vehicles were not so lucky.

The request from the CAA comes at the same time as Ontario Provincial Police are beginning Operation Impact.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and over the next four days, the OPP will be cracking down on drivers who are breaking the law.

So far, around 240 people have been killed in fatal collisions on Ontario roads this year.

