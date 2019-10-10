QEW westbound lanes closed in part of Burlington due to crash, 1 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say the westbound lanes of the QEW in Burlington near Appleby Line have been shut down to a collision.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were called to the area after 6 p.m. on Thursday with reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, a transport truck and a motor vehicle.

“I’m told that the rider of the motorcycle has been transported to hospital. He was being assessed by EMS and there were concerns about not having any vital signs,” he said, adding police were waiting for an update from the hospital.

Schmidt said no one else was injured.

He said officers shut down the westbound lanes at Appleby Line and noted the eastbound lanes in the area are still open.

Schmidt said the highway will likely be closed until Thursday night as collision reconstruction investigators gather evidence.