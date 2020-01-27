Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody after gun found at local high school: Barrie police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 3:11 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 3:26 pm
Barrie police have seized the firearm, which is real and not a replica.
Barrie police have seized the firearm, which is real and not a replica. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie police say they’ve taken a suspect into custody after a gun was found inside a musical instrument case at a local secondary school on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to Nouvelle-Alliance Catholic Secondary School on Anne Street North just after 11 a.m. to investigate, according to Jennett Mays, a corporate communications co-ordinator with the Barrie Police Service.

According to officers, the suspect, who is a student at the school, left the building prior to police arrival.

“We have seized the firearm,” Mays told Global News. “It is a real firearm and is not a replica.”

READ MORE: Teens charged after pointing replica handgun at 2 South Simcoe police officers

Mays said officers tracked through the school and its surrounding area to find the suspect.

The school was placed under a hold-and-secure, but parents or guardians were able to pick up their children shortly after 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, I don’t think we believe that there is any imminent danger, so students are being released from the school to parents or guardians,” Mays said. “The school has been cleared.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

