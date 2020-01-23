Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teens charged after pointing replica handgun at 2 South Simcoe police officers

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 6:34 pm
Officers say they seized a replica handgun, a long gun pellet gun, a slingshot and a knife.
Officers say they seized a replica handgun, a long gun pellet gun, a slingshot and a knife. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two teens have been charged after allegedly pointing a replica handgun at two South Simcoe police officers in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., two officers entered an abandoned building on Dissette Street in search of a missing teen, police say.

Once the officers were inside, they heard a noise coming from an office that had a closed door, police say.

After the officers announced their presence and received no response, they opened the office door and found themselves staring down the barrel of what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

READ MORE: Bradford, Ont. man charged after distributing intimate photos of woman without consent

The missing teen and another teen were then transported to the police station, officers say, although it was only after the arrest that police determined that the handgun was a replica.

Story continues below advertisement

An 18-year-old Bradford man has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering and mischief, police say.

A 15-year-old Bradford boy was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief, police add.

READ MORE: Ajax man charged after cannabis edibles seized at traffic stop in Bradford: police

“It is very difficult, if not next to impossible, to differentiate between a replica handgun and a real one — especially when staring down the barrel of one,” South Simcoe deputy chief Robin McElary-Downer said in a statement.

“We urge parents to caution your children about the dangers of showing or brandishing imitation guns in public.”

Officers say they seized a replica handgun, a long gun-style pellet gun, a slingshot and a knife.

According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

South Simcoe officers say this is the fifth occurrence they’ve investigated in the past two months involving replica handguns.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford newsfake gunReplica GunBradford Dissette StreetBradford replica gun incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.