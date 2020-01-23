Teens charged after pointing replica handgun at 2 South Simcoe police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens have been charged after allegedly pointing a replica handgun at two South Simcoe police officers in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., two officers entered an abandoned building on Dissette Street in search of a missing teen, police say.

Once the officers were inside, they heard a noise coming from an office that had a closed door, police say.

After the officers announced their presence and received no response, they opened the office door and found themselves staring down the barrel of what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

The missing teen and another teen were then transported to the police station, officers say, although it was only after the arrest that police determined that the handgun was a replica.

An 18-year-old Bradford man has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering and mischief, police say.

A 15-year-old Bradford boy was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief, police add.

“It is very difficult, if not next to impossible, to differentiate between a replica handgun and a real one — especially when staring down the barrel of one,” South Simcoe deputy chief Robin McElary-Downer said in a statement.

“We urge parents to caution your children about the dangers of showing or brandishing imitation guns in public.”

Officers say they seized a replica handgun, a long gun-style pellet gun, a slingshot and a knife.

According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

South Simcoe officers say this is the fifth occurrence they’ve investigated in the past two months involving replica handguns.