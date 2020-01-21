Bradford, Ont. man charged after distributing intimate photos of woman without consent

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old Bradford, Ont. man has been charged after posting intimate photos of a woman on a social media site without her consent, South Simcoe police say.

On Monday, a woman reported unwanted contact from a man she knew. According to police, the woman’s intimate photos were posted on the internet.

The Bradford man was subsequently charged with distributing intimate images without consent and failure to comply with an undertaking, police say.

The man was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Officers say it’s a criminal offence to knowingly publish, distribute, transmit, sell, make available or advertise an intimate image of a person without consent.

South Simcoe police are also warning residents about sharing intimate images online, even if they think it’s safe to do so.

“Once the images are out there, you can’t get them back,” officers say.

“Always protect your privacy.

