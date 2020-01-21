Menu

Crime

Bradford, Ont. man charged after distributing intimate photos of woman without consent

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 4:20 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford.
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 52-year-old Bradford, Ont. man has been charged after posting intimate photos of a woman on a social media site without her consent, South Simcoe police say.

On Monday, a woman reported unwanted contact from a man she knew. According to police, the woman’s intimate photos were posted on the internet.

The Bradford man was subsequently charged with distributing intimate images without consent and failure to comply with an undertaking, police say.

READ MORE: Ajax man charged after cannabis edibles seized at traffic stop in Bradford: police

The man was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Officers say it’s a criminal offence to knowingly publish, distribute, transmit, sell, make available or advertise an intimate image of a person without consent.

South Simcoe police are also warning residents about sharing intimate images online, even if they think it’s safe to do so.

“Once the images are out there, you can’t get them back,” officers say.

“Always protect your privacy.

How teens can get help if they’re worried about their nude images
