Ajax man charged after cannabis edibles seized at traffic stop in Bradford: police

An Ajax, Ont., man was charged after cannabis edibles were seized at a traffic stop Friday night, South Simcoe police say.

At about 11:40 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle driving without lights on at West Park Avenue.

The driver was charged with having cannabis readily available after cannabis oil, flowers and edibles appeared readily accessible to the driver, police say.

According to officers, vape cartridges were also seized.

Police say two other drivers who were stopped at a RIDE program in Bradford were also ticketed for having cannabis readily available.

