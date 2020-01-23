Charges pending in 2017 case of baby found dead in Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

More than three years after a newborn baby was found dead in a dumpster on a cold Christmas Eve, Calgary police have laid charges.

The infant’s body was found by a security guard in a garbage bin in the northwest community of Bowness at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2017

Police said the baby girl was likely alive and breathing on her own when she was left in the dumpster.

Investigators were relentless in their efforts to solve the case, even using DNA phenotyping to try to determine what the mother looked like.

The photo that came of that phenotyping was shared widely by police, which elicited some of the more than 70 tips investigators received over the course of their search.

A teddy bear is placed in memory of a newborn infant who was found dead on Christmas Eve. Global News

Police were able to confirm DNA from the baby and her mother, and with that and the use of CCTV video, officers were able to find and charge the mother.

Charges of committing an indignity to a human body and failing to provide the necessaries of life are pending, as the accused is yet to appear before a Justice of the Peace.

“This is a case that weighed heavily on the minds and hearts of not only investigators, but the larger community,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release on Thursday.

“While particulars surrounding motive and intent will unfold as part of the court process, we hope this provides some level of closure for all involved.”

Calgary police are expected to speak more about the case and charges at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

