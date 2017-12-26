Newborn found dead in Calgary parking lot may have been alive when left: police

While the cause of death of a newborn found dead in a Calgary parking lot on Christmas Eve is still undetermined, police say an autopsy is giving investigators further insight into when she may have been left there.

Police said Tuesday the body was that of a baby girl, believed to have been born sometime in the 24 hours before she was left at the scene. They believe she was left in the parking lot between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“An autopsy was conducted today and early findings show the baby may have been alive when she was left first at the scene,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said.

“The cause of death is still being looked at, it’s undetermined. But we can say that through medical tests, that at some point the child was alive.”

Schiavetta said no trauma to the baby was detected.

The baby girl had a light complexion and dark hair, he said.

Nearly 48 hours after the baby was left, investigators have yet to receive any tips from the public.

Officers are canvassing the Bowness neighbourhood and surrounding area for tips and clues as well as looking for any CCTV cameras in the area that may have footage.

WATCH: The full press conference with Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta updating the investigation into a newborn baby found dead in Bowness on Christmas Eve.

Schiavetta said that right now, investigators’ main priority is locating the mother.

“We believe that this child was born… within the 24-hour period prior to being left at the scene,” he said.

“Obviously we believe that the mother has not sought medical attention,” he added. “We are concerned about her well-being and need to obviously locate her and ensure that her well-being is being looked after and speak to her regarding the circumstances behind this.”

Schiavetta said a resident of the area found the baby in the parking lot.

“I think it’s tragic for everyone involved… the gravity of the situation certainly has a toll on the people investigating as well, as well as the person who discovered it.”

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the newborn’s mother is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.