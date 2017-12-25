Homicide unit investigating after newborn found dead in Calgary parking lot

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of a baby was found in the parking lot of a grocery store on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the parking lot at the intersection of Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W. at about 11:30 p.m., after an area resident found the newborn’s body.

Investigators believe the baby could have been left there as early as Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police don’t know yet how or when the child died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officers are concerned for the mother, as police said evidence at the scene suggested she could be in medical distress.

“Investigators need to speak to her immediately, both to ensure her well-being and to learn what happened,” Calgary police said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to identify the mother is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.