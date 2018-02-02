‘I wake up in the middle of the night’: Calgary man haunted by discovery of infant on Christmas Eve

Nearly six weeks after a newborn girl was found dead in northwest Calgary, police still haven’t been able to track down the child’s mother.

Each day that goes by weighs more heavily on the man who made the disturbing discovery at a city recycling depot.

“I wake up in the middle of the night and think of it,” the man told Global News on Friday. “It’s not fun to live through.”

He doesn’t want to be identified—we’ll call him John. He said he was out walking his dog, taking out his trash at a city recycling depot when he made the discovery on Christmas Eve.

“I opened the bin to put my garbage in and I just saw this little foot. I thought it was a doll.”

He said when he looked closer, he realized it was a newborn and ran and called 911.

“It’s been hard…you know,” John said. “It was a life….how somebody could carry a life for nine months and then dump it in the garbage is beyond me.”

Police have previously said they believe the baby may have been alive when she was left at the scene. It was one of the coldest days of 2017.

While John struggles to deal with the trauma of what he saw, he feels he was meant to find the baby.

“The next morning it would have been in the landfill and nobody would have ever known,” he said.

He added he hopes police find the mother, and there will be some sort of justice for the girl now known as “Baby Jane.”