Candlelight vigil for baby found dead in Calgary parking lot to be held Wednesday

A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday for a baby found dead in the community of Bowness on Christmas Eve.

The newborn, dubbed Baby Jane, was found near some recycling bins behind a grocery store parking lot at the intersection of Bowness Road and 79 St. N.W. just before midnight.

According to a Facebook event listing, the vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the recycling bins where the baby was found.

The event was originally scheduled for late December but was rescheduled due to extremely cold weather.

The baby’s cause of death remains undetermined but police believe she was born sometime in the 24 hours before she was abandoned. Autopsy results suggest she may have been alive when she was left, and police said no physical trauma was detected.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the newborn’s mother is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.