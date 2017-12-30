Candlelight vigil for newborn found dead in Calgary parking lot postponed due to weather

A candlelight vigil planned for a newborn infant found dead on Christmas Eve has been postponed due to extreme cold conditions.

In a message posted to Facebook, vigil organizer Dayna Bramston it would be “irresponsible… to expect anyone to be out in such extreme conditions”.

The vigil will now be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2018 near to where the baby was found, at Bowness Road and 79th Street NW.

The infant girl’s body was found near recycling bins in the community of Bowness.

Police said she may have been alive when she was abandoned in the parking lot.

Police are still searching for the mother and are asking for the public’s help. The cause of death of the newborn is still undetermined.