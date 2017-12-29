Police investigation underway at northwest Calgary motel

Calgary police investigators were at the Olympia Motel and Lodge in the city’s northwest for much of Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the motel on 16 Avenue near Home Road at about 12:30 p.m.

Officers were seen going in and out of one of the rooms — which was taped off — throughout the afternoon and at least one police car could be seen in the parking lot.

A blue dumpster covered by a tarp, which was right outside the room officers were entering, was being towed away by police just after 4:30 p.m.

A mattress wrapped in a tarp was also seen being taken away on a flatbed truck.

Police said officers were called to the scene for a check on welfare.

A spokesperson told Global News it’s too early to say whether the investigation is related to the discovery of the body of a newborn found on Christmas Eve in the community of Bowness and there is nothing to connect the two at this time.