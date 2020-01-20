Keeping Calgarians safe from gun violence: learn more about a proposed public safety task force

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Ward 5 Councillor George Chahal are hoping to take immediate steps to address an increase in violent crime in the city through the creation of a public safety task force.

A notice of motion calling for the creation of the taskforce will go in front of the Priorities and Finance Committee at city hall on Tuesday.

In the notice of motion, Nenshi and Chahal note there are “significant” and “growing” concerns about community safety given the recent increase in drug-related violent crime involving guns.

The task force, which would be formed with community stateholders, would review existing programs and services related to gangs and gun violence, and report back to council with advice and recommendations.

In a recent interview with Global News, Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld said the city remains a safe place to live despite the spike in violent crime.

“If you look at the numbers today relative to what they were 10 years ago — we’re seeing a spike right now — but we’re much, much safer than we were a decade ago, and the city is a very, very safe city,” Neufeld said.

Though crime may be down in comparison to a decade ago, in the notice of motion, Nenshi and Chahal say criminal activity involving firearms remains significantly above the five-year average, according to a recent report.

Police are investigating several gun-related crimes in just the first few weeks of 2020, including a deadly shooting in Saddle Ridge, shots fired in Auburn Bay, a shooting in Somerset and a fatal shooting in Penbrooke Meadows.

In his Jan. 15 interview on Global News Morning Calgary, Neufeld conceded it had been a “disappointing” start to the year, but said it’s not an epidemic.

“We’ve got lots of resources working on this issue,” Neufeld added. “We’re heading to a better place.”

He said one of the drivers behind the violent crime in Calgary has been, and remains, illegal drugs.

“We’re seeing a lot of use of methamphetamine[s]. It’s cheap, it’s easy to get a hold of, a lot of people are sort of getting into the market there … this is driving some violence in our city for sure.”

2020 Calgary homicides, as confirmed by police:

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Altercation at Alpha House just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Staff believed the victim to be alright. The next morning he was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Gurinder Pal Singh was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in the 200 block of Saddlecrest Blvd. Northeast at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5 – Karson Goodeagle, 33, was stabbed to death in the area of 11 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast just before 5 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 – Fatal shooting in the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. at around 12:30 p.m.