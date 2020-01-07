3 people arrested, 1 sought in downtown Calgary homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with the death of a man found injured in the downtown core over the weekend,

Officers were called to the area of 11 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 for reports of a man in medical distress. The man was transported to hospital where he later died.

Calgary police previously confirmed to Global News the victim was stabbed.

On Monday, police arrested three people in connection with the deadly attack.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Calgary Police Service, charges of second-degree murder are pending and the names of those arrested will be released once they’re formally charged.

In the meantime, the CPS is searching for a fourth “person of interest” in the case: 39-year-old Timothy Jones. He is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 205 pounds.

Timothy Jones, 39, is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 205 pounds. Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

An autopsy is underway and police said the victim’s name will be released once they’ve been formally identified by a medical examiner.