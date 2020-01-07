Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 people arrested, 1 sought in downtown Calgary homicide: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 1:16 pm
Updated January 7, 2020 2:10 pm
Calgary police have arrested three people in connection with the death of a man on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Calgary police have arrested three people in connection with the death of a man on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Global News

Calgary police have arrested three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with the death of a man found injured in the downtown core over the weekend,

Officers were called to the area of 11 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 for reports of a man in medical distress. The man was transported to hospital where he later died.

READ MORE: Calgary homicide unit investigating stabbing death in downtown core

Calgary police previously confirmed to Global News the victim was stabbed.

On Monday, police arrested three people in connection with the deadly attack.

READ MORE: Calgary police resources stretched thin after 3 deaths overnight

According to a Tuesday news release from the Calgary Police Service, charges of second-degree murder are pending and the names of those arrested will be released once they’re formally charged.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the CPS is searching for a fourth “person of interest” in the case: 39-year-old Timothy Jones. He is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 205 pounds.

Timothy Jones, 39, is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 205 pounds.
Timothy Jones, 39, is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 205 pounds. Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Calgary police homicide investigators probe 5 unrelated deaths in 1 week

An autopsy is underway and police said the victim’s name will be released once they’ve been formally identified by a medical examiner.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceHomicideStabbingCPSCalgary HomicideStabbing DeathCalgary stabbing deathDowntown DeathTimothy JonesCalgary downtown death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.