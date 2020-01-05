Menu

Crime

Calgary homicide unit investigating suspicious death in downtown core

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 9:50 am
According to Calgary Police, the man died in hospital after he was found in medical distress in the downtown core on Sunday morning.
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man died Sunday morning.

Police were called around 4:50 a.m., to the area of 11 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. for reports of a man in medical distress.

The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, where he later died.

According to police, there is no indication at this time that the man’s death is linked to Saturday night’s shooting in Saddle Ridge that left one man dead and another in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured in a shooting Saturday night: Calgary Police

An autopsy has been scheduled this week to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers and Alberta RCMP explain how your tips solve cases
Crime Stoppers and Alberta RCMP explain how your tips solve cases
