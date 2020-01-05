Calgary homicide unit investigating suspicious death in downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man died Sunday morning.

Police were called around 4:50 a.m., to the area of 11 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. for reports of a man in medical distress.

The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, where he later died.

According to police, there is no indication at this time that the man’s death is linked to Saturday night’s shooting in Saddle Ridge that left one man dead and another in life-threatening condition.

An autopsy has been scheduled this week to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.

