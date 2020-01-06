Calgary police homicide investigators probe 5 unrelated deaths in 1 week

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released new information about a fifth death that homicide investigators are pleading with the public for help solving, saying it’s “critical that anyone with information about these incidents come forward to police.”

“Multiple resources, including specialized teams of investigators, are currently assisting in the investigations and suppression efforts to address the ongoing violence,” police said. “The gun violence is of serious concern to police as it jeopardizes the safety of the public.” Tweet This

In addition to three overnight deaths, including a stabbing, shooting and burning body, overnight Saturday and into Sunday, as well as a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 30, police are also looking for information on a deadly assault that happened near the Alpha House on New Year’s Day.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted the Calgary Police Service on Jan. 2 after what was described as a routine autopsy on a man who died on Jan. 1 revealed his death was a homicide.

“The autopsy revealed the man died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault,” police said.

As investigators dug deeper, they found out staff at the Alpha House called police after the man had been in a fight at about 6:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Police said the victim told staff to cancel the call shortly after, which they did believing him to be okay.

Staff found the man in medical distress at 6:30 a.m. the next day and called EMS. The man later died of his injuries in hospital, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case, police said.

Deadly weekend

Over the weekend, police resources were strained as officers were called to a shooting in the northeast community of Saddleridge that left one person dead and sent another to hospital in life-threatening condition; a stabbing in the downtown core; and a burning body found in Fish Creek Park.

Calgary police responded to three deaths in the city from Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 a.m. Global News

Police said the death of the man found burning in the park remains “undetermined,” and investigators are waiting on an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the person’s identity.

It’s believed the victim is a Caucasian man who was over 6′ tall in height, but officers have no preliminary identity of the person.

“Police are encouraging anyone who may be missing a loved one to file a missing person’s report if they have not yet done so,” police said.

As you may have heard through our news releases & #Calgary media, we have a number of major investigations happening across #yyc. With that comes a strain on resources so please understand if we cannot get to you for lower priority calls. Emergencies will always be prioritized — Cst. Mark Smith (@CstSmith) January 5, 2020

Investigators are turning to CCTV video to try to determine how many offenders were involved in the downtown stabbing, which police said happened near 11 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. at about 4:45 a.m.

Police are also asking anyone who was in the area who may have information about the stabbing to speak to them.

No more information is expected to be released on the shooting victim until after an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.

Calgary police are still looking for information on the driver of a white 2018 Ford Fusion who investigators believe has critical information about a shooting that left one man dead another with serious injuries on Dec. 30 in Rundle.

Homicide deemed ‘non-culpable’

Following investigation and consultation with the Crown Prosecutor, police have declared the homicide of a man found dead on Dec. 27 “non-culpable,” meaning no charges will be laid.

Officers were called to a four-plex on 9 Avenue S.E. on the night of Dec. 27 after a tenant of an upstairs unit said they heard a disturbance downstairs.

When police got there, they found a man dead and another man was arrested.

The man’s death was ruled a homicide, but it’s believed the death occurred “as a result of an accident or in self-defense.”

“Although a person died at the hands of another, the likelihood of conviction does not stand the test of a criminal trial and therefore charges are not laid,” police said.

The two men were acquaintances, police said, and were at a gathering at the home when the victim assaulted the other man. They fought, and the victim was fatally injured.

“No further information will be released about this case,” police said.