Crime

Body found in Fish Creek Park: Calgary police

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 12:00 pm
Calgary Police are investigating after a body was found in Fish Creek Provincial Park on Sunday morning.
Calgary Police are investigating after a body was found in Fish Creek Provincial Park on Sunday morning. . Mike Hills / Global News

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in Fish Creek Provincial Park Sunday morning.

Police were called to the park around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

Officers closed access to the park near Bow Bottom Trail and the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant.

According to police officials, the homicide unit has been notified but there is no word whether the death is considered suspicious.

More to come… 

