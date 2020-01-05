Body found in Fish Creek Park: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in Fish Creek Provincial Park Sunday morning.

Police were called to the park around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

Officers closed access to the park near Bow Bottom Trail and the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant.

According to police officials, the homicide unit has been notified but there is no word whether the death is considered suspicious.

More to come…

