Pair wanted in connection with body found near Springbank arrested in Edmonton

Two people wanted in connection with the discovery of a man’s body near Springbank, Alta. have been apprehended by police in Edmonton.

According to the RCMP’s major crimes unit, Robert Daignault, 51, and Trista Tinkler, 34, were arrested in Edmonton on Friday.

However, police are still working to find the victim’s vehicle.

On Dec. 29, 2019, RCMP were called to a rural road near the Springbank Airport west of Calgary for reports that a man’s body had been found.

Investigators deemed the man’s death suspicious and later determined his death was a homicide.

Police have identified the victim, but have not released his identity.

On New Year’s Eve, arrest warrants were issued for Daignault and Tinkler, as police believed the pair were in possession of the victim’s Kia Optima.

Tinkler was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a credit card and failure to comply with an appearance notice or promise to appear.

Daignault was charged with the same offences as well as resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

“No further information is available at this time in relation to the nature of these charges or the ongoing investigation,” RCMP said in a media release Saturday night.

RCMP investigators continue to search for the vehicle, which is described as a bronze 2013 Kia Optima with Alberta plate E22149.

RCMP continue to search for this 2013 Kia Optima connected to a suspicious death near the Springbank Airport outside of Calgary, Dec. 31, 2019. Cochrane RCMP, Courtesy

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

