Cochrane RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found on Sunday.

Police said they found him off of a rural road near the Springbank Airport at 8:30 a.m.

The RCMP South Major Crimes Unit is investigating, working to confirm his identity.

Police said an update will be provided after the autopsy, which is scheduled for Dec. 31.

