Crime

Alberta RCMP seek 2 people wanted in connection with suspicious death investigation

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 8:56 pm
Cochrane RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after they found a man's body on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Cochrane RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after they found a man's body on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Devon Simmons/Global News

Cochrane RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of two people — believed to be armed and dangerous — wanted in connection with a suspicious death investigation, according to a Tuesday news release.

READ MORE: Cochrane RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

On Sunday, Dec. 29, police found a man’s body near Springbank Airport at 8:30 a.m.

An autopsy completed Tuesday ruled the death a homicide, police said.

RCMP said they believe the two people they are searching for have a stolen vehicle — a bronze 2013 Kia Optima with Alberta licence plate E22149 — related to the investigation.

Police said the victim’s car has not been recovered and believe it is in possession of the suspects, who may be in the Calgary area.

Trista Nadene Tinkler, 34, has been charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

  • possession of property obtained by crime

  • theft of a credit card

  • failure to comply with an appearance notice

Police described her as five-foot-six-inches tall, 154 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Robert Gordon Daignault, 51, has been charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • theft of a credit card
  • failure to comply with an appearance notice
  • resisting or obstructing a peace officer

RCMP said he is five-foot-nine-inches tall, 185 pounds, with hazel eyes and a bald head.

If you see them or the vehicle, call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

