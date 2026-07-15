$75K of cocaine, crack cocaine seized at northern Manitoba airport: RCMP

A woman has been arrested after arriving at a northern Manitoba airport with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, the RCMP said.
Bunibonibee Cree Nation First Nation safety officers told police about the incoming aircraft, according to a news release.
Officers boarded the plane on the runway at Oxford House Airport and removed two female passengers.
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“Further investigation revealed a 23-year-old female from Bunibonibee Cree Nation was concealing cocaine and crack cocaine,” the RCMP said, adding the community value of the drugs is around $75,000.
Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking were laid against the 23-year-old, who will remain in police custody until she appears in court.
The second woman was released without charges.
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