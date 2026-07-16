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Crime

ASIRT investigating after fatal police shooting in Brooks

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 12:28 pm
1 min read
Photo of an RCMP pickup truck.
ASIRT is investigating after a man died during a confrontation with Brooks RCMP on Wednesday. Global News
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Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man died during a confrontation with Brooks RCMP.

According to a release on Wednesday, Brooks RCMP were executing a warrant in Greenbrook Village, a mobile-home park located in the town, around 4 p.m. that day when the suspect attempted to flee after officers knocked on his door.

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As he attempted to flee, a confrontation took place and police say the suspect produced a weapon. In response, one officer discharged their service weapon.

Despite life-saving attempts made by officers, the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. ASIRT is now conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

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