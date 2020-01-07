Burning body in Fish Creek Park ruled suicide: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A burning body found in a southern Calgary park on Sunday has been ruled death by suicide, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to Fish Creek Provincial Park on Jan. 5 at around 7:30 a.m., finding a body engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Investigators said they have determined the person’s “preliminary identity,” which will be formalized by the chief medical examiner later this week. Police added that the individual’s family was notified.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit was initially investigating the death, but since it was deemed non-criminal, police will not release more details about the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

If you are in need of support, you can call Health Link at 811 or the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Story continues below advertisement