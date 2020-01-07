Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Calgary suicide

Burning body in Fish Creek Park ruled suicide: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 5:51 pm
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in Fish Creek Provincial Park on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in Fish Creek Provincial Park on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Mike Hills/Global News

A burning body found in a southern Calgary park on Sunday has been ruled death by suicide, police said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Body found engulfed in flames in Fish Creek Park: Calgary police

Officers were called to Fish Creek Provincial Park on Jan. 5 at around 7:30 a.m., finding a body engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Investigators said they have determined the person’s “preliminary identity,” which will be formalized by the chief medical examiner later this week. Police added that the individual’s family was notified.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit was initially investigating the death, but since it was deemed non-criminal, police will not release more details about the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

If you are in need of support, you can call Health Link at 811 or the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceFish Creek Provincial ParkFish Creek ParkBody Found CalgaryBody in Fish Creek ParkCalgary Police Body FoundFish Creek Body FoundCalgary burning body suicideCalgary suicidenon-criminal death calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.