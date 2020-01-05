1 dead, 1 injured in a shooting Saturday night: Calgary Police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Homicide Unit spent Saturday night investigating a shooting, according to a news release.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. around 7:30 p.m. January 4 for reports of a shooting.

According to the release, when police arrived they found one man dead and another injured. The second man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

As of 9:40 p.m. Saturday, no other details were known.

Police said an autopsy should be scheduled for early next week to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

