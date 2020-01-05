Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in a shooting Saturday night: Calgary Police

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 6:06 am
Calgary Police investigate a reported shooting in Saddleridge Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Calgary Police investigate a reported shooting in Saddleridge Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Global Calgary

The Calgary Police Homicide Unit spent Saturday night investigating a shooting, according to a news release.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. around 7:30 p.m. January 4 for reports of a shooting.

According to the release, when police arrived they found one man dead and another injured. The second man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

As of 9:40 p.m. Saturday, no other details were known.

Police said an autopsy should be scheduled for early next week to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCalgaryShooting in CalgarySaddleridgePolice investigate shootingman killed in shootingSaddleridge Shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.