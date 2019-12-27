One man dead after Boxing Day shooting in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a shooting in the Montgomery area of Calgary Thursday night.

Authorities said that a call at around 9 p.m. reported two people were shooting at each other in the area of 16th Avenue Northwest and Home Road.

One man was assessed by paramedics in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue Northwest and was declared dead at the scene, according to Calgary EMS.

A spokesperson said paramedics did not transport any patients to hospital.

Police are still looking for the other person believed to be involved in the shooting.

Drivers should expect to encounter road closures in the area as police investigate, according to officials.

