Crime

Man charged following shooting outside Calgary drop-in centre

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 10:15 am
Calgary Police have charged one man following a shooting that left one victim with serious injuries. .
Calgary Police have charged one man following a shooting that left one victim with serious injuries.

Calgary police have laid assault and weapons charges after a man was shot in the downtown core.

Officers responded to the scene outside the Calgary Drop-In and Rehabilitation Centre around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, police said.

Reginald Denis, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm and breaching a court order.

The second man was released from custody without charges.

Calgarians impacted by gun violence raise concerns over police cuts
