Man charged following shooting outside Calgary drop-in centre

Calgary police have laid assault and weapons charges after a man was shot in the downtown core.

Officers responded to the scene outside the Calgary Drop-In and Rehabilitation Centre around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, police said.

Reginald Denis, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm and breaching a court order.

The second man was released from custody without charges.

