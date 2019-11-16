Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after shooting reported at southeast Calgary hotel

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 3:38 pm
A shooting was reported in southeast Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
A shooting was reported in southeast Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. File/Global News

Police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Calgary hotel on Saturday.

According to police, a call came in about a disturbance or possible fight in the parking lot of Town & Country Inn after 3:15 a.m.

Police said the caller told them there were four gunshots heard and several vehicles seen leaving the area.

Officers found shell casings but no other evidence, police said, and reported that no one turned up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary Shootingsoutheast Calgary shootingTown & Country InnCalgary hotel shootingTown & Country Inn Calgary shootingTown & Country Inn shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.