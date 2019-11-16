Police investigating after shooting reported at southeast Calgary hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Calgary hotel on Saturday.

According to police, a call came in about a disturbance or possible fight in the parking lot of Town & Country Inn after 3:15 a.m.

Police said the caller told them there were four gunshots heard and several vehicles seen leaving the area.

Officers found shell casings but no other evidence, police said, and reported that no one turned up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement