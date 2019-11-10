Menu

Crime

2 in Calgary police custody after woman stabbed in torso

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 5:34 pm
A woman was stabbed multiple times in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
A woman was stabbed multiple times in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. File/Global News

A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Calgary on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 2400 block of 48 Street S.E. before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Police said two males were taken into custody: one at the scene, the other a few blocks away.

It did not appear to be a domestic situation but the woman and one of the men were known to each other, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
