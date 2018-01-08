Crime
January 8, 2018 1:43 pm

Man charged after woman, man show up at Calgary urgent care centre with stab wounds

By Digital Content Coordinator  770 CHQR

Calgary police are investigating an assault that happened in a garage behind a home near the Sheldon Chumir Centre on Dec. 19, 2017.

Global News
A A

Calgary police have caught a man that had been wanted in connection with the stabbing of a man and woman in December 2017.

Police issued warrants for the suspect after two people walked into the Sheldon Chumir Centre with similar injuries.

READ MORE: 2 people with similar injuries show up at Calgary urgent care centre, police investigating

Officers were called to the medical centre located on 4 Street S.W. in Calgary at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 after a man showed up in medial distress. The woman entered a short time later with serious injuries that police believed to be related to the same incident.

The man was transported to hospital in serious condition, while the woman was determined to be in stable condition at the time.

As of Monday afternoon, police said both victims had been released from hospital.

Investigators believe the assault happened in a detached garage behind a residence in the 500 block of 14 Avenue S.W.

WATCH BELOW: Calgary police investigate serious assault in downtown Calgary

Police believe the victims and the suspect knew each other.

Chase Alexander Spence was arrested on Sunday in the downtown area and now faces charges of aggravated assault and numerous breaches of conditions.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Stabbing
Chase Alexander Spence
Crime
man and woman stabbed in Calgary
Sheldon Chumir
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News