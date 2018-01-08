Man charged after woman, man show up at Calgary urgent care centre with stab wounds

Calgary police have caught a man that had been wanted in connection with the stabbing of a man and woman in December 2017.

Police issued warrants for the suspect after two people walked into the Sheldon Chumir Centre with similar injuries.

Officers were called to the medical centre located on 4 Street S.W. in Calgary at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 after a man showed up in medial distress. The woman entered a short time later with serious injuries that police believed to be related to the same incident.

The man was transported to hospital in serious condition, while the woman was determined to be in stable condition at the time.

As of Monday afternoon, police said both victims had been released from hospital.

Investigators believe the assault happened in a detached garage behind a residence in the 500 block of 14 Avenue S.W.

Police believe the victims and the suspect knew each other.

Chase Alexander Spence was arrested on Sunday in the downtown area and now faces charges of aggravated assault and numerous breaches of conditions.