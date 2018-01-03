Calgary man wanted in double stabbing in southwest garage

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in December that injured two people.

Officers were called to Sheldon M. Chumir health centre at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 after a man arrived in medical distress. Shortly thereafter, a woman with serious injuries entered the urgent care centre.

Police believe both victims were injured in an incident in a detached garage at a home in the 500 block of 14 Avenue S.W., and said the attacker and the victims were known to each other.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. The woman was determined to be in stable condition and was treated at the health centre. Both have since been released.

On Wednesday, police announced Chase Alexander Spence, 23, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault.

He’s described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Spence’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.