2 people with similar injuries show up at Calgary urgent care centre, police investigating

Two people were injured in what Calgary police are calling a “serious assault” on Tuesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., police were called to the Sheldon Chumir Centre at 1213 4 St.S.W. after a man showed up at the urgent care centre in medical distress.

Shortly after, a woman also came to the centre with serious injuries police believe are related to the same incident.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. The woman remains in stable condition, police said.

Police are working to determine the exact location the assault happened, but police on scene told Global News it’s believed to have happened in a garage behind a house on 14 Ave. S.W.