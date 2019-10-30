Calgary police investigate Evergreen shooting that injured 2 men

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Wednesday.

Calgary police were called to the 2500 block of Fish Creek Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the shooting left two men injured, one of whom was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, while the other was taken in serious condition.

According to police, one of the victims attempted to drive away after being shot, but only made it a short distance along Fish Creek Boulevard before stopping at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Everridge Drive Southwest.

