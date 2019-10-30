Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate Evergreen shooting that injured 2 men

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 8:08 am
Updated October 30, 2019 8:09 am
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. .
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. . Global News / Jerry Favero

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Wednesday.

Calgary police were called to the 2500 block of Fish Creek Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

READ MORE: Calgary man charged in 1 of 3 weekend shootings, police offer reassurance to public

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the shooting left two men injured, one of whom was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, while the other was taken in serious condition.

According to police, one of the victims attempted to drive away after being shot, but only made it a short distance along Fish Creek Boulevard before stopping at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Everridge Drive Southwest.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Global News

— More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingCPSCalgary ShootingFish CreekCalgary-Fish CreekCalgary Fish Creek shooting
