Calgary police investigate Evergreen shooting that injured 2 men

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Wednesday.
Calgary police were called to the 2500 block of Fish Creek Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the shooting left two men injured, one of whom was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, while the other was taken in serious condition.
According to police, one of the victims attempted to drive away after being shot, but only made it a short distance along Fish Creek Boulevard before stopping at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Everridge Drive Southwest.
