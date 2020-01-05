Calgary police resources stretched thin after 3 deaths overnight

Calgary police warned that response times would be affected on Sunday after three people died in the city overnight.
In the span of 12 hours — from Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday at 7:30 a.m. — police responded to three deaths: a shooting in the northeast, a stabbing downtown and a burning body in a south park.
Officers tweeted about how the incidents would affect police resources throughout the city.
“With [these major investigations] comes a strain on resources so please understand if we cannot get to you for lower-priority calls,” said Const. Mark Smith.
“Emergencies will always be prioritized.”
Const. Chris Martin explained that District 1 could expect increased wait times.
“A lot of our district resources are tied up on the suspicious death investigation on 11 [Avenue S.E.],” he tweeted.
