Calgary police resources stretched thin after 3 deaths overnight

Calgary police warned that response times would be affected on Sunday after three people died in the city overnight.

In the span of 12 hours — from Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday at 7:30 a.m. — police responded to three deaths: a shooting in the northeast, a stabbing downtown and a burning body in a south park.

Officers tweeted about how the incidents would affect police resources throughout the city.

“With [these major investigations] comes a strain on resources so please understand if we cannot get to you for lower-priority calls,” said Const. Mark Smith.

“Emergencies will always be prioritized.”

Const. Chris Martin explained that District 1 could expect increased wait times.

“A lot of our district resources are tied up on the suspicious death investigation on 11 [Avenue S.E.],” he tweeted.

