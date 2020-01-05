Menu

Crime

Calgary police resources stretched thin after 3 deaths overnight

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 7:02 pm
Calgary police investigating 3 deaths in separate incidents overnight
WATCH: The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is looking into the deaths of three people over the weekend in separate incidents. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports on what police are saying about the deadly events.

Calgary police warned that response times would be affected on Sunday after three people died in the city overnight.

In the span of 12 hours — from Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday at 7:30 a.m. — police responded to three deaths: a shooting in the northeast, a stabbing downtown and a burning body in a south park.

Officers tweeted about how the incidents would affect police resources throughout the city.

“With [these major investigations] comes a strain on resources so please understand if we cannot get to you for lower-priority calls,” said Const. Mark Smith.

“Emergencies will always be prioritized.”

Const. Chris Martin explained that District 1 could expect increased wait times.

“A lot of our district resources are tied up on the suspicious death investigation on 11 [Avenue S.E.],” he tweeted.
Story continues below advertisement
