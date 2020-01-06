Calgary police investigate Auburn Bay shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the southeast community of Auburn Bay on Monday.

Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Auburn Meadows View at around 3:30 a.m., cordoning off one side of a duplex with yellow police tape.

What appeared to be bullet holes were visible in the front window of the home.

Calgary police investigate after shots were fired into a house in Auburn Bay on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Global News

“I heard four to five gunshots,” neighbour Chris Turgeneon said. “About six months ago this had happened … so it’s kind of startling.”

“We’ve lived here for four years now, and [there’s been] two gunshots in a year — within five houses of us. It’s pretty startling.”

Meanwhile, area resident Katelyn Anderson said she too found the shooting to be unnerving.

“I have young kids – lots of people out here have young kids. We kind of thought it was somewhere safe to have them and now I’m kind of questioning that,” Anderson said.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation comes after a violent weekend in Calgary with three deaths occurring in a 12-hour period.

From Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the northeast, a stabbing downtown and a burning body in a south Calgary park.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.