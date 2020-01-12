Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Penbrooke Meadows after reports of targeted shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death after reports of a shooting in Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. around 12:30 p.m., which left a person in critical, life-threatening condition. Shortly after, the victim was declared dead, police said, not offering their age or sex.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, officers said.

Police said the people involved knew each other, adding that it was not a random incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

